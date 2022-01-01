Ed Sheeran 'signs off' until 2023

Ed Sheeran has "signed off" for the year.



The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has just filmed a music video for his new album, due out next year, and has now gone on a hiatus.



Alongside a snap from the beach set of the promo, in which he's stood on a giant rock, Ed wrote on Instagram: "Signing off now until 2023.



"See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x."



The 'Bloodstream' hitmaker recently revealed he is filming a tell-all documentary about his life, and he plans to extend his 'Mathematics Tour' until 2026.



The chart-topping musician explained that he is trying to balance what to include and what should be left out of the "honest" film.



He said last week: "We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life and there was a big conversation about what we include.



"As it is honest... there is no point in putting something in if there is something detrimental to my life.



"It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can't bring celebrity baggage to home."



Ed is set to release the album 'Subtract' next year and explained that he is feeling more "creative" than ever as he is no longer under pressure to make big hits.



The 31-year-old megastar said: "I am in the most creative part of my life.



"The pressure of having every album having to be this gargantuan pop machine is off.



"I feel I have had five of them now and now is the time to explore doing stuff and taking risks."



Ed continued: "I am going to be on a stadium tour for years, so even if I put out an album and it bombs, I'm still playing to 90,000 people a night.



"I don't feel the pressure of it. We will finish in 2026."