Madonna angrily expresses herself in bizarre Instagram post

Madonna looked furious in an Instagram video on Thursday as she lip-synced to a song about getting punched.



In the video, which was recorded via TikTok and posted on Instagram, the 64-year-old singer adopts an angry persona as she mouths along to Kendrick Lamar's chorus in his Baby Keem collaboration Vent.



"Have you ever been punched in your motherf**king face? What you say, oh you haven't? Alright, wait!" she mimes with silver grills in her mouth.



Meanwhile, on her TikTok account, the Material Girl posted another video of herself dancing around in a lace bra and high-waist underwear while wearing several chunky silver necklaces, gold bracelets, and the grills.



Madonna is known for creating a stir on social media. In October, the Queen of Pop fell out with Cardi B after she took credit for paving the way for women to embrace sexuality as she marked the 30th anniversary of her Sex coffee table book.



"In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," she wrote in her Instagram post in October. "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a*s and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b**ches (clown emoji)."



Cardi responded, "I literally (paid) this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her... she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once (you) make it in the industry."



The posts were removed after the pair had a conversation and cleared the air.