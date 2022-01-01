Megan Thee Stallion responds after Drake accuses her of lying about getting shot

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after Drake accused of her lying about being shot in his new song.

In the track Circo Loco, which appears on Drake's joint album with 21 Savage, the Canadian rapper suggested that Megan is lying about being shot in both feet by fellow musician Tory Lanez in July 2020.

"This b**ch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion," he raps. "She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."

Shortly after the joint album, titled Her Loss, was released at midnight on Friday, the Hot Girl Summer star took to Twitter to call out Drake - without mentioning his name - for "using my shooting for clout".

"I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak a*s conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N**gas nor h**s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my p**sy (sic)," she tweeted.

"Stop using my shooting for clout b**ch a*s N**gas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n**gas especially RAP N**GAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her... And when the mf facts come out remember all y'all h*e a*s favorite rappers that stood behind a N**ga that SHOT A FEMALE (sic)."

Megan's last tweet refers to the boycott of Kanye West's clothing and footwear lines following his recent antisemitism controversy.

Tory, who denies the shooting allegations, is currently on house arrest until the trial begins on 28 November.