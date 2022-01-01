NEWS Gorillaz headline MTV World Stage Düsseldorf Newsdesk Share with :





Grammy-Award Winning Band’s Performance from Düsseldorf’s Tonhalle Concert Hall To Broadcast Globally During the “MTV EMAs” 2022



MTV today announced that Grammy and multiple EMA Award-winning band Gorillaz will headline “MTV World Stage Düsseldorf,” at the iconic Tonhalle Concert Hall on Saturday, November 12th. The concert will take place ahead of the “MTV EMAs” 2022, hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, broadcasting live on Sunday, November 13th, at 9:00pm CET from the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.



The BRIT and Grammy Award-winning band, co created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle. With seven albums to their name, Gorillaz is a truly global phenomenon, achieving success in entirely new and unique ways, touring the globe and winning numerous awards. Cracker Island (2023), the eighth studio album from Gorillaz, is coming on 24th February next year, an energetic, upbeat, genre-expansive collection of 10 tracks featuring yet another stellar line-up of artist collaborators. Gorillaz recently completed a hugely successful world tour, traveling through North America, Europe, and Australia. The band is nominated for an EMA 2022 for “Best Alternative.”



MTV World Stage is a global series that showcases the hottest performers from around the world. Recorded live at the most exclusive gigs, world-renowned music festivals and unique concert locations, MTV World Stage is the front row seat for music lovers to experience the biggest artists on the globe without leaving the comfort of their sofas.



The “MTV EMAs” 2022 will also feature performances by Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C, with appearances by Julian Lennon, Leomie Anderson, and Sam Ryder.



The “MTV EMAs” 2022 will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the US, Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany on November 13th. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14th.



Fans can vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories, including “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” and two all-new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” at www.mtvema.com until November 9, at 11:59pm CET.

