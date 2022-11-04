Harry Styles postpones Los Angeles gig due to 'band illness'

Harry Styles' Los Angeles concert on Friday night (04.11.22) has been postponed “due to band illness”.



The 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' singer has called off the show at The Kia Forum out of “an abundance of caution.”



The show as part of the global 'Love On Tour' jaunt will now take place on Sunday (06.11.22), and all tickets “will be honoured for the new date".



Harry has eight more shows at the famous venue, before he heads to Mexico on November 20, and South America.



The same reason was given last month when the 'Don't Worry Darling' star postponed the first of his concerts in Chicago due to illness.



The 'As It Was' hitmaker was scheduled to kick off his six-night stint of shows in the city on October 6, but hours before the show, the United Center revealed the gig had been moved to October 10 "out of an abundance of caution".



They tweeted: "Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness.



"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info. (sic)"



In a later message, the venue confirmed fans who had received wristbands while in the queue could retain their places on Monday.



They clarified on their website: "The numbered wristbands given on Thursday, Oct. 6 for GA will be honoured on the rescheduled date of Monday, Oct. 10. Guests can line up in the previous order given as long as they arrive before 5 PM on Monday, Oct. 10. Any numbered wristband arriving after 5 PM will be placed in line after the last guest in line.



"Original numbered wristband must be presented on Monday, Oct. 10 to be honoured. Guests without previous numbered wristbands will be placed in line after the last guest in line."