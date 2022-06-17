Drake and 21 Savage drop Her Loss

Drake and 21 Savage have released their eagerly-awaited LP ‘Her Loss’.

The record was delayed by a week due to producer Noah '40' Shebib catching COVID-19 and being unable to finish his work on the tracks due to the effects of coronavirus - but it's worth the wait.

Just hours before its release, the track-listing was made available, and it includes a feature from Travis Scott on the X-rated ‘P**** and Millions’.

The album cover is a striking photograph of model Qui Yasuka.

The pair only announced ‘Her Loss’ was coming just weeks before its release.

The title of the record and original release date appeared midway through the video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, a track from Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ that features 21 Savage.

Drake and 21 Savage previously worked together on 2021 track 'Knife Talk’ - which featured on Drake's sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' - and ‘Mr. Right Now’ from Savage and Metro Boomin‘s 2020 release 'Savage Mode II'.

Drake's seventh studio LP 'Honestly, Nevermind' was a surprise release on June 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that BTS have beaten Drake, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade.

The K-Pop septet have six number-ones, while the rap superstar is just one hit behind them with five.

Pop idols Taylor and Ariana have four apiece, while Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj have three.