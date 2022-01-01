Selena Gomez had to relearn 'certain words' during medication 'detox'

Selena Gomez had to relearn certain words after she detoxed from the medication she was on after her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

While speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview published on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis, "psychotic break" in 2018, and the struggle to balance the right medication for the condition.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterised by extreme mood swings. In most cases, it is treated with medications and psychological counselling.

Selena told Rolling Stone that after her diagnosis, she was given multiple medications.

"It was just that I was gone," she recounted of how the medication made her feel. "There was no part of me that was there anymore."

The actress went on to explain how a psychiatrist "guided" her back to herself, eventually so she stopped taking all the medications except for two.

"I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on," she said. "I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking."

She added, "It took a lot of hard work for me to a) accept that I was bipolar, but b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn't going to go away."

Selena's mental health journey is the subject of the new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which is on Apple TV+ now.