Rihanna 'in talks to headline Glastonbury 2023'

Rihanna is in talks to headline Glastonbury.

The 34-year-old singer is said to have been in discussions with the music festival's organisers Emily Eavis and her dad Michael Eavis about performing on the iconic Pyramid Stage at next year's spectacle.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her.

"She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up.

"Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family."

Arctic Monkeys have also been linked to a headline slot for next year's Glastonbury.

This comes after it was confirmed in September that Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

She shared a photo of her tattooed arm clasping a football on her Instagram, hours after speculation started spreading she would be performing during the spectacle.

The NFL tweeted the same image as Rihanna with the message: "Let’s G #SBLVII. (sic)"

Rihanna recently admitted she is "nervous" and "excited" about headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

She said: "I'm nervous ... but I'm excited."

Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation helps produce the half-time show, said: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna - who gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky in May - previously turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, due to the way Colin Kaepernick, 34, was allegedly treated by the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the American national anthem at the beginning of games to protest against police brutality and racial inequality and wasn’t signed by any teams after he became a free agent - leading him to sue the NFL in November 2017, saying team owners colluded not to hire him.

The suit was withdrawn in 2019, after Colin and the NFL reached a confidential settlement, but he remains unsigned.

Rihanna said of her decision: "I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.

"I just couldn’t be a sell-out. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."