Kanye West 'taking a 30 day cleanse' with no speaking

Kanye West announced on Thursday that he’s taking a month-long “cleanse”.



The Donda rapper took to Twitter with a 3 November post announcing his plan to take a “30 day cleanse”.



The month-long detox will include “A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” according to Kanye’s tweet.



However, he added, he will still be active on social media, writing, “My Twitter still lit.”



Minutes later, the rapper shared screenshots of a text exchange between himself and personal trainer Harley Pasternak, wherein Harley was shown asking Kanye to apologise for using antisemitic language in October. Kanye tweeted last month that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, mis-referencing the United States military term DEFCON 3.



“You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite,” Kanye responded.