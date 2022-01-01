Selena Gomez was heartbroken watching darker parts of her life in new documentary

Selena Gomez struggled to watch some of the darker moments in her life in her new documentary.



Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me follows the singer/actress over six years as she deals with the pressures of fame, her mental health struggles, and her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.



Speaking to Variety at the film's premiere on Wednesday night, Selena admitted it was hard to watch footage of her younger self going through difficult, emotional moments.



"I think being able to see that version of myself and watching that back broke my heart, to know that I was ever that girl," she said. "I just wish I could hug that version of myself."



However, she believes including those "fully honest and transparent" moments in her mental health journey are worth it if they encourage others to speak up about their feelings.



"I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this. Hopefully, after the pandemic if people are feeling these lonely feelings and not understanding, I just hope it opens people up," Selena added.



Elsewhere, the 30-year-old was asked if she was worried about releasing such a no-holds-barred documentary and opening herself up to more scrutiny.



"There's nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me," she insisted.



Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.