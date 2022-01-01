Selena Gomez downplays viral photos with Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez has shrugged off the online frenzy surrounding photos with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin dated the singer/actress on and off between 2010 and March 2018. During one of their breaks, he had a brief fling with Hailey, whom he rekindled his relationship with in June 2018. They went on to get engaged and married later that year.

The 25-year-old model insisted on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September there is "no drama personally" between her and Selena and they proved it in October when they posed for pictures together at an after-party following the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles.

The Come and Get It singer was asked about the headline-grabbing photos in an interview with Vulture and she swiftly downplayed their significance.

"Yeah, it's not a big deal," she stated. "It's not even a thing."

On the podcast, Hailey insisted she was never romantically involved with Justin at the same time as Selena and described her relationship with her husband's ex as "all respect" and "all love".

After Hailey was targeted by trolls online after the interview, Selena told her fans on TikTok: "Some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. It's not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

In the singer's documentary, My Mind & Me, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, she also opens up about moving on from Justin.

"I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore," she said, reports E! News. "I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forget everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."