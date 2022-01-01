Offset changes Instagram profile photo to honour Takeoff after rapper's death

Offset has changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff to honour his bandmate following his death.

Takeoff - real name Kirshnik Khari Ball - died on Tuesday aged 28 after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

The rapper made up one-third of the group Migos, along with his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo. Neither of his bandmates has spoken out publicly following his death, but Offset has subtly honoured Takeoff with his profile picture.

On Wednesday, he changed his Instagram avatar and the photo is now of Takeoff's face with a white heart emoji in the top right corner.

According to TMZ, police received a call about a man who had been shot at 2:30am local time at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

Takeoff and Quavo were allegedly playing dice at the venue when the incident took place, though Quavo was uninjured.

Following an autopsy by scientists at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed in a report as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm".

The Georgia native's passing is being investigated as a homicide.

Two other people sustained injuries during the shooting and were transported to the hospital.