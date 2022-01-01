Stormzy and Burna Boy on Black Panther sequel soundtrack

Stormzy and Burna Boy join Rihanna on the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack.

The full track-listing for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By’ has been unveiled following the release of 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna.

London rapper Stormzy appears on 'Interlude', while Burna Boy has contributed the track 'Alone'.

Hip-hop legend Future also features on the track ‘Limoncello’ by OG Dayv.

Nigerian rapper and musician Rema makes two appearances on Bloody Civilian's 'Wake Up' and Alemán's Pantera.

Composer Ludwig Göransson, who worked with the Marvel movie's director Ryan Coogler on the soundtrack, told Pitchfork: “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story.

“Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

The slow-burning 'Lift Me Up' is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the first film.

Rihanna was the director's first choice for the soundtrack.

Ryan explained that the new mother was the perfect fit because motherhood is a big theme in the flick.

He said: “Rihanna, man, we knew she was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things — focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film. We were holding out hope that maybe it could work out and boy did it for this song."

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' hits theatres on November 11.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By’ track-listing:

01. Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’

02. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa – ‘Love Loyalty (Believe)’

03. Burna Boy – ‘Alone’

04. Tems – ‘No Woman No Cry’ (Bob Marley The Wailers cover)

05. Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia – ‘Árboles Bajo El Mar’

06. Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson – ‘Con La Brisa’

07. Snow Tha Product – ‘La Vida’ (feat. E-40)

08. Stormzy – ‘Interlude’

09. Fireboy DML – ‘Coming Back Fro You’

10. Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe – ‘They Want It, But No Performed’

11. ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik – ‘Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one’

12. OG Dayv – ‘Limoncello’ (feat. Future)

13. Ckay – ‘Anya Mmiri’ (feat. PinkPantheress)

14. Bloody Civilian – ‘Wake Up’ (feat. Rema)

15. Alemán – ‘Pantera’ (feat. Rema)

16. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa – ‘Jele’

17. Blue Rojo – ‘Inframundo’

18. Calle x Vida / Foudeqush – ‘No Digas Mi Nombre’

19. Guadalupe De Jesús Chan Poot – ‘Mi Pueblo’