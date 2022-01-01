Bruce Springsteen gives his thoughts on Taylor Swift's Midnights

Bruce Springsteen has praised Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights'.



The 'Dancing In The Dark' legend has given a positive review of the 'Anti-Hero hitmaker's latest LP - which has broken multiple chart records - after revealing his daughter, a massive Swiftie, played him the collection during a car journey and he loved seeing her reaction to the music.



Appearing on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: "My daughter, a Taylor Swift fan to the max - the other day I pick her up at the airport.



“She says, ‘Dad, Taylor Swift has got a banging new record!’ I was like, ‘So we got a banging new record? Alright.’



"And [she] plays it for me, top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat. I said, ‘That’s what I like to see.’ It felt good.”



He also offered his own opinion on the record, and he hailed her as a "tremendous writer", noting her work with producer Jack Antonoff leads to "great records".



He added: “It was good. She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little bit.



"She’s a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well… they make great records.



"There’s a lot of great work going on, people still making great records, and people are finding a lot of joy in those records… That’s gonna go on.”



Earlier this week, Taylor reacted after being revealed as the first artist in history to take up the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.



She tweeted: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES (sic)"



Taylor is tied with Barbra Streisand for most number one albums among women in the Billboard charts, with 11, and she's now the sixth act with more than 10 chart topping records since the weekly rankings were first published regular from 1956.



She now follows behind The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14), while Drake, Bruce Springsteen and Streisand all also have 11.



Although 'Midnights' is Taylor's 10th studio album and her self-titled peaked at number five, the 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings of 'Fearless' and 'Red' both topped the charts.