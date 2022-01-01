Weird Al Yankovic clarifies his relationship with Madonna was 'platonic'

Weird Al Yankovic set the record straight on his relationship with Madonna.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer and satirist cleared up a plot point in his upcoming comedic semi-biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The film - which parodies musician biopics - stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who plays a major role in the story.

“There are a few little nuggets of truth spread throughout the biopic,” Al said of Madonna’s presence in the movie. “Our relationship is platonic, by the way. The only time I actually met her was in 1985, and I talked to her for maybe, like, 45 seconds backstage. That’s the extent of the whole relationship.”

Jimmy prompted, “She’s in the whole movie, by the way,” to which Al responded, “Oh, she’s a huge part of the movie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Al discussed how the movie purposely exaggerates the “Yankovic bump” - a phenomenon in which Al’s parodies of songs would prompt a sales boost of the original. Billboard reports that Madonna will do “anything” for the Yankovic bump in the film.

“My Smells Like Nirvana parody came out, and we got (a) call from Nirvana’s record label saying thank you,” Al told Jimmy of the phenomenon.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is set for release on 4 November.