Ed Sheeran smashes major Official Albums Chart record

Ed Sheeran has smashed yet another record, becoming the only artist to have four albums spend a year in the Top 10.

The 'Celestial' hitmaker's LPs '+', 'x', 'Divide' and '=' have spent 52 weeks or more in the Top 10 of the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Ed said: "Delighted to find out that four of my albums have spent a year or more in the UK top 10. Thank you to my wonderful fans for making this possible, you’re the best. See you in 2023 x."

The only act to come close to this is Simon and Garfunkel, with two albums.

Meanwhile, it was just revealed that Ed is filming a tell-all documentary about his life.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is working on a new project that will give fans a glimpse into his lifestyle as he continues with his 'Mathematics Tour' - which he plans to extend until 2026.

The chart-topping musician explained that he is trying to balance what to include and what should be left out of the "honest" film.

He said last week: "We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life and there was a big conversation about what we include.

"As it is honest... there is no point in putting something in if there is something detrimental to my life.

"It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can't bring celebrity baggage to home."

Ed is set to release the album 'Subtract' next year and explained that he is feeling more "creative" than ever as he is no longer under pressure to make big hits.

The 31-year-old singer said: "I am in the most creative part of my life.

"The pressure of having every album having to be this gargantuan pop machine is off.

"I feel I have had five of them now and now is the time to explore doing stuff and taking risks."

Ed continued: "I am going to be on a stadium tour for years, so even if I put out an album and it bombs, I'm still playing to 90,000 people a night.

"I don't feel the pressure of it. We will finish in 2026."