Charlie Puth convinced Rihanna has been rehearsing new music

Charlie Puth is convinced Rihanna has been rehearsing new music in the studio room next to him.

The 'Light Switch' hitmaker believes he has been overhearing the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker's unreleased tracks.

He told Capital: “I swear to God she is rehearsing next to me, there is always security next door – and I just go in by myself.

“And I thought I saw her.”

Rihanna returned with her first solo single since 2016's 'ANTI' last week.

The slow-burning 'Lift Me Up' was released for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack in tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in the first film.

Rihanna will be getting rehearsals in ahead of her headline slot at the Super Bowl Halftime show next year.

The 34-year-old singer told TMZ: "I'm nervous ... but I'm excited."

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium.

Earlier this year, Rihanna reassured fans new music is coming, insisting becoming a parent wouldn't stop her from releasing her long-awaited follow-up 'ANTI'.

She said at the time: “Well, yes … You’re still going to get music from me.”

When jokingly asked if she will drop some lullabies, she quipped: “Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!”

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy - whom she has with rapper A$AP Rocky - in May.