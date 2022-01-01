Noel who? Liam Gallagher snubs fans' questions about brother's new song

Liam Gallagher snubbed fans' questions about Noel Gallagher's new song.

The ex-Oasis frontman jokingly pretended he had never heard of his estranged sibling and former bandmate's group Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in an apparent jibe when asked about their new song 'Pretty Boy'.

Responding to one Twitter follower who asked what he thinks his vocals would sound like on a High Flying Birds track, the 50-year-old rocker replied: "Never heard of them."

Another asked if he'd heard the tune and he quipped back: "I've not heard anything I didn't know he was still making music."

Meanwhile, Roger Daltrey has called on the feuding brothers to "just get" Oasis "back together".

The Who frontman recently spoke highly of the iconic Britpop group's former lead vocalist, but wishes the pair would sort out their differences and get the 'Some Might Say' rockers on stage again.

Speaking to Yungblud for Rolling Stone, he said: "He’s just got an edge, and I wish [Oasis] would just get back together.

“Liam, though, has really carved out a niche for himself now, and I love him. I think he’s fabulous. He’s totally honest. He’s not frightened of saying how he feels. Very similar to you [Yungblud]. You remind me of him a bit.”

Oasis split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between the rival siblings, and all hopes of a reunion have been dashed.

Despite Liam previously begging Noel repeatedly to get back on stage with him, he accepts that's never going to happen.

His brother, on the other hand, admitted last week he thinks there’s “no point” to an Oasis reunion.

The 55-year-old rocker says the band sells “as many records now” as they did during their 90s heyday.

While appearing on the ‘Pub Talk’ podcast, Noel was asked if they would ever reform, prompting him to quip: “Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?”

He went on: “As funny as this sounds. Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it."

The musician insisted everyone is thriving - including Liam, who sold out two nights at Knebworth this summer after their iconic 1996 shows - since they left the group behind.

Noel added: “If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”