Actor slapped by Harry Styles' fake tail in new music video 'would do it again'

The actor who got slapped in the face "at least 10 times" by Harry Styles' fake tentacles in his 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' music video "would do it again".

Zeus Rocancourt was blown away by how realistic the pop star's fake tail was and would have happily been walloped by the prosthetic for Harry's art for as long as needed.

He said: "I was definitely channelling the naïve person at the bar who doesn't know boundaries and is definitely slightly intoxicated.

"It's not every day you ask somebody to touch their tail.

"It's also not every day you see someone with a tail."

He added: "As far as I'm concerned, I got slapped by a squid."

He told PEOPLE he was slapped, "In total, at least 10 times."

Zeus laughed: "And I would do it again."

The model had nothing but praise for everyone on set and found Harry, 28, to be very "warm".

He said: "It was amazing to work with everyone on that set.

"I don't have a single complaint."

Zeus was surprised that the 'As It Was' hitmaker remembered his name after just one scene, in which he had the single line: "Can I touch your tail?"

He added: "He went out of his way to say 'hi' to multiple people on set and always with a smile. I admire that about him.

"Harry went out of his way to be like, 'Hey, man, how's it going? Nice to meet you. What's your name?'

"Him remembering my name and going out of his way to say 'thank you' and 'hello' in the first place just felt so genuine."

Watch the music video now, via https://youtu.be/CiwMDFh_Rog.