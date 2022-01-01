Skepta launching his own record label

Skepta is launching his own record label.

The 40-year-old Grime icon has launched the talent agency Big Smoke Corporation and will share more information about Big Smoke Records soon.

The label will “focus on signing new talent who represent and champion the ethos of Big Smoke Corporation; trend setters, who break the mould and do things differently."

The 'Shutdown' hitmaker says "authentically and adequately supporting creatives and artists" is at the core of its ethos.

In a statement, Skepta - whose real name is Chief Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr. - said: "During my career I’ve seen many brands and corporations capitalise on the cultural currency of the music and creative industries without adequately supporting artists or the those working within these industries.

“This is a unique opportunity for brands and corporations to collaboratively tap into the influence of the industry and culture whilst ensuring they are authentically and adequately supporting creatives and artists."

Skepta has partnered with sports brand PUMA to encourage collaboration between creatives and brands.

He added: “Launching with PUMA and Channel 4 has shown future brand partners how they can succeed greatness when they are open to working collaboratively. Me and my team look forward to working with like-minded thinking creatives and brands."

In August, Skepta opened up about his health struggles and admitted they have "steered [his] life".

The music star has suffered with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and stomach ulcers since his twenties, and his health issues have had a huge impact on his day-to-day life.

In a candid Instagram post, he shared: "Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/stomach ulcers/problems since my early twenties.

"Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short term memory loss, it also controls my moods, which has ultimately steered my Life. (sic)"

He was rushed to hospital in July with a mystery illness.

The music star took to Instagram to post a photo of the bottom half of his body in a hospital gown - although he didn't elaborate on his health issues.

Skepta captioned the image: "Say a little prayer for me."