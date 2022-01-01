Takeoff's label 'devastated' by rapper's death

The record label who managed the late rapper Takeoff issued a statement following his death.

Migos member Takeoff died on Tuesday, aged 28, after being shot at a private party in a Houston bowling alley. A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told Billboard that the rapper was one of three victims shot in a party of forty people.

Takeoff - born Kirshnik Khari Ball - was one third of the Migos trio, alongside his uncle, Quavo, and his cousin, Offset. Migos is represented by the label Quality Control Music.

After Takeoff’s death was announced on Tuesday, a statement was posted on the label’s official Instagram page mourning the late rapper.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement reads. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The statement concluded with a request to “respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss”.

Takeoff was playing dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling at 2:35am on 1 November when police say shots were heard. The rapper was declared dead at the scene, while two other victims checked themselves into hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the other victims were not revealed.

At a press conference, police encouraged anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist with their investigation.