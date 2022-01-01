Adele reveals how to pronounce her name correctly

Adele told fans in a recent Q&A that most people pronounce her name wrong.

During a fan Q&A to celebrate the release of her I Drink Wine music video, the British singer shared with the audience that her name is frequently mispronounced.

While answering a question, she applauded a fan for pronouncing her name the correct way.

“Love that!” Adele said, via Just Jared. “She pronounced my name perfectly!”

Fans may have pronounced the I Drink Wine singer’s name as “ah-dell”, but the correct pronunciation is “uh-dale”.

After the Q&A, Adele thanked fans on Twitter and Instagram for attending.

“Had the loveliest night last night with some of you. Thank you so much for coming,” she wrote. “So glad I got to meet you all individually too it really warmed my heart getting to know you a bit. The I Drink Wine video is out now.”