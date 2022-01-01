Gucci Mane and Ja Rule lead tributes to Migos star Takeoff

Gucci Mane and Ja Rule have led tributes to Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Tuesday, Houston police officials reported that a man was shot dead following an incident near a bowling alley in Houston, Texas at around 2.30 am. Though officers have not yet confirmed the victim's identity, editors at TMZ have claimed it was Takeoff.

In response to the tragic news, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to post a photo of the 28-year-old, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball.

"This broke my heart. Rest In Peace," he wrote.

Gucci Mane recently collaborated with Takeoff and his bandmate/uncle Quavo on the track Us vs. Them.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule urged members of the hip-hop community to be cautious.

"Rip Takeoff... this s**t has to STOP... sending love to friends and family. Hip hop is being HUNTED..." the star posted.

In addition, rapper Desiigner appeared visibly upset during a live stream broadcast via Instagram.

"I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I can't live like this no more," he stated.

Elsewhere, City Girls rapper Yung Miami posted, "Damn takeoff" and singer Keri Hilson wrote, "Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends."

And Kelly Rowland added, "There are no words."

Takeoff's bandmate Quavo was reportedly at the scene of the incident. He is believed to be fine.

Migos, also featuring Quavo's cousin Offset, rose to fame with their debut single Versace in 2013.