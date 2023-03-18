Taylor Swift announces dates for first tour in five years

Taylor Swift announced the U.S. dates for her first tour in five years on Tuesday.

The Shake It Off singer, who has been teasing her long-awaited tour in recent weeks, announced that The Eras Tour - which will span all of her 10 album eras from her self-titled debut to Midnights - will begin in Glendale, Arizona on 18 March 2023.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" she wrote on social media.

While most artists usually tour in support of their latest album, Taylor has shunned this tradition because she has released four albums - Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights - and re-released Fearless and Red since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Taylor will perform in stadiums across 20 U.S. cities over four-and-half months, concluding with two nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August. Her special guests include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic. I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she concluded her announcement.

The 32-year-old recently told U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon that she missed seeing her fans react to her music live.

"I miss, you know, when you write songs and you're proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting... the most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces," she said. "I really miss that connection."