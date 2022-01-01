Joss Stone welcomes second child

Joss Stone is a new mum.

The British singer took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the arrival of her and partner Cody DaLuz's second child - a son named Shackleton.

In the accompanying caption, Joss revealed the tot was born on 18 October.

"He's finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz (sic). Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October," she wrote. "What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms. Thanks for hanging with us through the journey."

Joss and Cody are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Violet.

But while little Shackleton is doing well, the You Had Me hitmaker revealed in a video that she had a very difficult birth experience.

"I decided I wanted to have a natural birth... that didn't happen! He was 9lb and 2oz, a slight bit bigger than the doctors had (expected). I had labour for 30 hours - that's a long time!" the 35-year-old said. "And then it all went a bit t**s up - actually, I think it was 32 hours in the end? So, he was born at 7.54 am on the 18th and it was because my uterus split."

Cody then interjected: "He split the uterus, I think."

Joss went on to thank the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for "saving" her life.

"I'm very grateful because I thought I was going to be a single dad, for about 20 minutes I thought I was going to be on my own with a couple of kids," added Cody. "It was scary but thank God for them, they brought them back to me."