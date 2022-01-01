Meghan Trainor co-writing songs for JoJo Siwa

Meghan Trainor has been co-writing with JoJo Siwa.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has teased that fans are "gonna love" the music she's been working on for the 19-year-old YouTuber, singer and dancer's project.

Speaking to The Official Charts Company, she said of writing for other artists: "Oh, it's my dream. It's my favourite part of the job. I always tell my team I want to be on the charts, with the songs I've written for other people next to me. Like Ed Sheeran. That's the coolest thing to me, that's the biggest superpower. Once I've let this album stew, I'm definitely going back to writing."

The 'Mama Wanna Mambo' singer then let slip: "I've been writing with JoJo Siwa recently and it's fire. You're gonna love it."

JoJo previously appeared on Meghan's 2020 festive track ‘I Believe In Santa'.

Meghan previously surprised the former 'Dance Moms' star by donating $100,000 to her non-profit The JoJo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation last year.

The 28-year-old pop star - who returned with her fifth album, 'Takin' It Back', in October - said at the time: "I've met a lot of fans who are going through that with their family members.

"It's very hard, and so, I appreciate you so much for doing that, and I'm so beyond proud of you and I worship you. And I wanted to make a donation."

An emotional JoJo reacted on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "I'm not crying, I swear."

She said: "It's been a solid 12 hours since I've cried, but this means so much. Thank you! This is going to help so many kids. I had no idea about this, I'm so caught off guard. This is the biggest donation that we've had yet to the charity."