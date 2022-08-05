Sam Ryder wears his heart on his sleeve on new single All The Way Over

Sam Ryder gets vulnerable on his upcoming single, 'All The Way Over'.

Released on November 4, the 2022 Eurovision runner-up's forthcoming track sees the 33-year-old singer wear his heart on his sleeve.

He said of the heartbreaking ballad: "All The Way Over' is a song for anybody on a journey to the other side of loss, grief or heartache."

Sam is set to release his debut studio album 'There's Nothing But Space, Man!' on November 18.

It will feature his already released singles, including 'Somebody', his Eurovision single 'Space Man', 'Tiny Riot', 'Whirlwind', and 'More'.

Since coming second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in the contest, Sam has played some huge milestone gigs, including performing at the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in the summer and joining Queen and Foo Fighters for a rendition of 'Somebody To Love' at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium in September.

He even got the support of the royal family during Eurovision.

Sam said of meeting Catherine, Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace: "I said 'hello' to Kate, and she was asking about the performance.

"She is so kind and said that the royal family had all been supporting me for a while and all throughout Eurovision.

"Then Princess Beatrice came over and had a chat with us too.

"She was just so lovely and encouraging and supporting. And just generous with her kindness.

"She was just saying that they all appreciated the way that the team had handled the Eurovision journey, and that meant so much to all of us. What I gather is a lot of the members of the royal family had seen Eurovision and were supporting my song from home, which means a lot.

"It was incredible, and it was so inspiring to get the encouragement from the royal family because they stand for such similar themes that Eurovision celebrates as well, like unity, togetherness, and solidarity.

"And that coming together of people in a world that seems to find ways of disconnecting us at any given time."

Catch Sam Ryder live:

August 5th 2022 - Hatfield, UK, Hatfield Park

August 26th 2022 - Kingham, UK, The Big Feastival

November 23rd 2022 - London, UK, HERE at Outernet

November 24th 2022 - London, UK, HERE at Outernet

March 17th 2023 - Belfast, UK, Ulster Hall

March 18th 2023 - Dublin, UK, 3Olympia

March 21st 2023 - Manchester, UK, Academy

March 22nd 2023 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland

March 23rd 2023 - Newcastle, UK, O2 City Hall

March 25th 2023 - Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy

March 26th 2023 - Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

March 28th 2023 - Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy

March 29th 2023 - Cambridge, UK, O2 Academy

March 30th 2023 - London, UK, Eventim Apollo

April 1st 2023 - Cardiff, UK, The Great Hall

April 2nd 2023 - Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

April 4th 2023 - Bournemouth, UK, O2 Academy

April 5th 2023 - Brighton, UK, The Dome