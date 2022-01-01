Carrie Underwood and Pink to perform at American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and Pink are among the performers at this year's American Music Awards.

On Monday, organisers of the annual prizegiving ceremony announced who will be taking to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 20 November.

Carrie and Pink will be joined by Imagine Dragons, rapper JID, Nigerian singer and record producer Tems, Nigerian singer Wizkid, and British singer-songwriter Yola.

The country music star is set to perform her song Crazy Angels, while Pink will showcase her new single Never Not Gonna Dance Again and Imagine Dragons and JID will team up for a rendition of their collaboration Enemy.

Yola announced on Twitter on Monday that she would be performing her track Break The Bough as it is the recipient of the show's new Song of Soul award.

JID wrote on his Instagram Stories after the announcement, "Performing at the AMAs... not bad," while Pink told fans to "get out your dancing shoes."

The 2022 American Music Awards will be hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.