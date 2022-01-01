Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert

Post Malone did a gender reveal for a fan at his recent gig.

The 'Circles' hitmaker brought his 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 28, and after performing, he went to the barriers to greet gig-goers.

He was then passed an envelope by excitable fans and pulled it out to reveal a handwritten note, which read: "Congrats, it's girl!!!!"

The 27-year-old star recently became a father himself and earlier this month got a new face tattoo in tribute to his daughter.

The rap star - who has chosen not to make his little girl's name public - welcomed his first child with his mystery fiancée in June 2022 and got what is believed to be her initials, "DDP", inked in gold letters on his forehead.

Indiana-based tattoo artist Chad Rowe - who has tattooed the heavily-inked 'Sunflower' hitmaker in the past - shared a picture of the new piece of body art and wrote on Instagram: "It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up.so when he was in town, we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such an important tattoo is a huge honor. We hung out, FaceTimes Sienna, tattooed. (sic)"

Post recently admitted it's "really tough" being away from his daughter on the road.

He said: “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”