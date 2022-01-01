Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart

Taylor Swift has made history by becoming the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.



Billboard announced on Monday that the top 10 songs on its Hot 100 chart this week were all by the Shake It Off singer.



Taylor is the first artist to achieve a monopoly over the chart’s top 10 songs in the organisation’s 64-year history. The previous record of top 10 chart songs by a single artist was held by Drake, who was responsible for nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.



All 10 songs on the Billboard chart this week are from Taylor’s latest album Midnights, which dropped on 21 October. The song Anti-Hero, the album's lead single, sits at first place on the chart.



The album itself also came in at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.



Reacting to the feat, Taylor tweeted, "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."



With 10 more songs on the top 10 list, Taylor now holds the most top 10 songs among female artists in the chart’s history. Including her previous top 10 hits, the singer now has 40 - surpassing Madonna’s 38.



With Anti-Hero claiming the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor now also has nine first-place songs on the chart throughout her career.



She is one of sixteen acts with nine or more first-place songs, and one of seven female solo artists to achieve this. The Beatles have the most songs which have reached the No.1 spot on the chart, with 20 to their name.