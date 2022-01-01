Taylor Swift makes chart history by dominating the entire top 10

Taylor Swift has become the first artist in Billboard history to fill the entire top 10 in one week.



The 'Anti-Hero hitmaker - whose new album 'Midnights' was released on October 21 - was left overwhelmed after finding out her songs made up the whole top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, going one better then Drake's previous record from September 2021.



Responding to the news on Twitter, Taylor wrote: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. (sic)"



'Midnights' has already seen huge success, with the Billboard 200 chart - which is dated November 5 - seeing the album acheive the biggest week for any album in almost seven years.



According to Luminate, the record dropped with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the US for its first week.



Meanwhile, Taylor is tied with Barbra Streisand for most number one albums among women in the Billboard charts, with 11, and she's now the sixth act with more than 10 chart topping records since the weekly rankings were first published regular from 1956.



She now follows behind The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14), while Drake, Bruce Springsteen and Streisand all also have 11.



Although 'Midnights' is Taylor's 10th studio album and her self-titled peaked at number five, the 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings of 'Fearless' and 'Red' both topped the charts.



The 32-year-old singer recently revealed she'll take the record on tour "when it's time", having not hit the road since 2018's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' run.



Taylor said: "I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it."



She went on: “I miss when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces … I really miss that connection.”