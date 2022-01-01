Balthazar restaurateur gives up on The Late Late Show's James Corden

After James Corden denied any wrongdoing at the Balthazar restaurant, the owner responded.



In a Monday Instagram post, Balthazar restaurateur Keith McNally responded to the television personality’s insistence that he did nothing wrong at the New York City restaurant.



Earlier this month, Keith wrote on Instagram that James had been banned from the venue, detailing two incidents in which James had reportedly been rude to servers. In the original post, Keith captioned a photo of James, calling him, “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”.



Hours later, Keith lifted the ban, announcing that James had called him and apologised “profusely” for his behaviour at Balthazar.



James later insisted in a London Times interview, “I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language… How is it remotely a thing? When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there.”



After James went back on his apology, Keith reacted on Instagram with a post he called his “last” on “this non-story”.



Keith wrote, “I don’t want to over-egg the pudding, but in Friday’s London Times Corden flip-flopped and told a massive lie AGAIN… On second viewing, I found his TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phoney.”



He concluded, “In the scheme of things my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For good.”