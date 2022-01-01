Matty Healy calls Metallica the 'worst band of all time'

Matty Healy confessed in a new interview he hates the band Metallica.



While speaking to Pitchfork for a new interview, The 1975’s frontman opened up about his music taste.



Matty spoke about artists that shot back into the charts after being played on Stranger Things Season 4, including Kate Bush and Metallica.



In the show, Kate Bush’s song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) is used to save Max (played by Sadie Sink) from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Elsewhere in the show, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) performed a cover of Metallica’s Master Of Puppets.



When asked whether he’s a Kate Bush fan, Matty responded, “f**k yeah”, before adding, “I f*****g hate Metallica. My worst band of all time.”



Strangely, Healy's hatred isn't limited to his loathing of any heavy music. In fact, he likes a number of bands arguably far heavier and less approachable than Metallica.



According to Metal Hammer, he told an interviewer in 2020 that while he never liked Metallica, he is a fan of heavy bands such as Converge, Glassjaw, Poison The Well, and Refused, the latter of which he described as "my favourite heavy metal band of all time."