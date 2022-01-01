Matthew Perry Friends co-stars reached out about his new memoir

Matthew Perry revealed “a few” of his Friends co-stars have contacted him about his book.



During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, the Friends star revealed whether his series co-stars had reached out to him about his new memoir.



Matthew’s memoir, titled Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, hit shelves on Tuesday.



“I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” the actor said in his interview, via Page Six. “So hopefully, (I get) more.”



He did not list which castmates had reached out.



Matthew starred in the sitcom Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox. He said of depicting his castmates, “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy (in the book).”