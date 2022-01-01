Natalie Imbruglia hails Olivia Rodrigo for being an amazing role model

Natalie Imbruglia says it makes her "happy" that young girls have people like Olivia Rodrigo to look up to.

The 'Torn' hitmaker joined the 19-year-old pop sensation on stage for a duet of the former's 1997 hit in London in July, and she has hailed the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker for being a perfect role model.

She said: "It was very flattering to be asked. Olivia’s a good person. It makes me happy that young girls have people like that to look up to. You could see the respect that we both had for each other. We were literally singing to each other and didn’t want to look at the audience because I was giving props to her, and she was giving props to me. It was so lovely."

The 47-year-old Australian pop star also revealed her idol Kylie Minogue, 54, has always been supportive of her career, having followed in her footsteps with a role on Aussie soap 'Neighbours' and in music.

Asked who she looked up to when she was younger, she said: I grew up watching her on 'Neighbours', and wanting to do what she did and obviously followed in her footsteps. She’s always been incredibly supportive, and gracious, and kind. And even now, when my album came out, she sent me a little message. So definitely, Kylie."

Natalie released her sixth studio album, 'Firebird', in 2021, her first in six years, and she's already eager to start putting pen to paper for the next.

She told Thefortyfive.com: "Oh my God, are you kidding me? I was thinking about it six months ago and my manager was like, just calm down and get through the tour. I want to be doing this until I’m old and gray. Well, I’m already grey but nobody knows that! I don’t think I could ever have the writer’s block that I did before which is weird, because it was a very real thing. So I can’t wait for a gap in my schedule so I can write again."