Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes have quit Twitter following tech billionaire Elon Musk's acquisition.



On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation.



Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site, writing, "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me."



Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."



Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.



"Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying," he wrote. "Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain't what I signed up for."



However, When Harry Met Sally... director Rob Reiner encouraged people to stay on the platform and continue campaigning for the Democrats in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections this month.



"For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter," he stated. "Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!"



And Star Trek's George Takei insisted that he's not going anywhere, adding, "We need each other's voices and strength, and I've never shied from a fight."