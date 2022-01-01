Noel Gallagher drops hypnotic new song Pretty Boy featuring Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are back with the new song, 'Pretty Boy', featuring Johnny Marr.



The 55-year-old musician has released the lead single from the upcoming follow-up to 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?', and he's hailed his good friend Johnny, who plays lead guitar, for "taking it somewhere special".



He said: "For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it's only right that it's the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special."



Noel, who is reluctant to feature in his own music promos, teased: "Oh ... and watch out for a cameo from me in the video ... first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin' Hot Wotsits Giants!!"



Since the last record, the former Oasis star has been experimenting with various genres on a series EPs, including the infectious dance track 'Black Star Dancing', from the 2019 EP of the same name.



A second EP, 'This Is The Place', followed that year, and a third, 'Blue Moon Rising', in 2020.



In June 2021, NGHFB released the chart-topping greatest hits collection 'Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)'.



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release their fourth studio album in 2023, with "further details to be revealed soon."



Stream 'Pretty Boy' on all major streaming services.