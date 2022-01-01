Luke Bryan defends bringing Ron DeSantis on stage at Florida concert

Luke Bryan responded to criticism of his decision to bring Ron DeSantis on stage at a concert.

The American Idol judge performed in Jacksonville on Friday. During his show, Luke invited Florida’s governor to take to the stage.

Us Weekly reports that the governor handed out campaign hats as he walked on stage. After the show, he tweeted, “Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan!”

Fans reportedly criticised Luke’s decision over the weekend, which he addressed on Twitter on Sunday.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” he began his tweet. “I understand Governor Desantis (sic) is a very polarising figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask(s) you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

The Country On singer continued, “I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career… I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was If (sic) I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right (sic).”

By sharing the stage with the governor, Luke said he hoped to “Raise awareness, have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage.”

He concluded, “This is all I am saying about this.”