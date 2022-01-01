Faith Hill calls the late Loretta Lynn 'extraordinary' during tribute speech

Faith Hill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in a Sunday speech.

During a tribute special for the late Coal Miner’s Daughter singer Loretta Lynn, Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw remembered Loretta in a speech.

After the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer Loretta Lynn died on 4 October aged 90, Country Music Television organised a special in the singer’s honour.

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn aired on Sunday, featuring performances and short eulogies by country musicians.

Like We Never Loved At All singer Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw remembered Loretta while speaking at the special.

“It is our honour and privilege to be here close to where our dear friendship began,” Faith said, via Hollywood Life. “And to celebrate this extraordinary woman and her remarkable life.”

Faith continued, “Loretta was unabashedly honest about hardships and joys of being a wife and mother, a woman loving life - loving, lying, cheating, having babies, not having babies - she sang about it all… She was fierce and proud of who she was, where she came from, and how she lived her life.”

After Tim called Loretta a “trailblazer”, Faith added, “She didn’t push boundaries for women in country music, she shredded them. She gave us this bold new space to find our own way to dream and soar into the music we make, the careers and lives we have.

“She was always good, kind and supportive of all of us. Every single person in this room has a story they could share.”