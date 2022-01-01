Kanye West alleges Ari Emanuel 'tried to destroy' his life

Kanye West has alleged Ari Emanuel "tried to destroy" his life by urging brands to drop him after he made antisemitic comments.

Over the course of the past month, the Stronger rapper has made a string of divisive and offensive comments about Jewish people on social media and during interviews. In response, Endeavor entertainment agency boss Emanuel called on West's business partners to drop him as a client, and on Sunday, the hip-hop star took aim at the 61-year-old in an Instagram rant.

"You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time (sic). You tried to destroy my life after all the money I've made for the "business" people," he wrote. "At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world... // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of. And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you "Business" people actually have."

Last week, bosses at Adidas severed ties with West and called off their Yeezy fashion partnership, while Creative Artists Agency (CAA) officials cut him as a client.

In addition, the family of George Floyd announced their intention to sue the controversial personality for $250 million (£222 million) over false statements he made about the former truck driver's death. Floyd died at the age of 46 during an arrest in May 2020.

"Forcing Roxie (Washington, Floyd's former partner) to to sue me for 252 million after I gave her family 2 million. Only a truly powerful "business" person could have thought of that and sent her to do this," the 45-year-old continued. "To everyone in the world! // Take me as an example of what will happen if you show any frustration. Your frustration does not matter! We declare today the day when no human is allowed to be human. Please note that I have never physically hurt anyone (sic)."

Emanuel has not yet responded to West's comments.