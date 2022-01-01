Mel B confirms engagement

Mel B and Rory McPhee are engaged.

After rumours began to swirl earlier this month, the former Spice Girls star dished on her boyfriend's proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'" she recalled to fellow guest Ruby Wax.

Hairstylist Rory popped the question to Mel while on a recent trip to Berkshire, England.

"There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel - which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers," the 47-year-old continued.

Mel and Rory have been an item for around three years.

Previously, the singer was wed to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000 and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 until their divorce was finalised in 2017.