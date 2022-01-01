NEWS Rihanna vs Taylor v Sam & Kim for Number 1 this week Newsdesk Share with :





Can Rihanna’s comeback track Lift Me Up defeat Anti-Hero and Unholy to claim her a 10th UK Number 1 single?



The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



It’s a three-way battle for dominance on the Official Singles Chart this week. Rihanna’s big comeback track Lift Me Up (taken from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is in an incredibly close race with Taylor Swift’s current chart-topper Anti-Hero and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ former chart-topper Unholy for Number 1.



With less than 300 chart sales separating the top three with four days of tracking left, it’s still all to play for. Unholy (3) previously reigned at Number 1 for a full month, while Lift Me Up (2) represents Rihanna’s first new material in six years. But don’t count Tay out just yet - after an incredible record-breaking Official Chart Double with Midnights last week, Anti-Hero (1) will be a hard act to beat.



Three tracks could hit new peaks inside the UK Top 10 this week; Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s unstoppable Miss You (5), Stormzy’s Hide & Seek (6) and a possible first Top 10 hit Venbee & Goddard with Messy In Heaven (10).



After years of hype, SZA’s Shirt is finally here, tracking to debut at Number 15 midweek.



Meghan Trainor and her doo-wop bop Made You Look is the biggest gainer on today’s Official Chart First Look, currently up ten to Number 18.