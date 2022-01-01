Bill Wyman claims addled Keith Moon launched a cat at his girlfriend

Keith Moon allegedly once threw a cat at his girlfriend Annette Walter-Lax.



Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, 86, has recalled the infamous wild antics of the late Who drummer - who he claimed was often under the influence of multiple prescription drugs and booze.



He told Classic Rock: “Keith was a wonderful guy but, God he did overindulge. The doctor would come round and give him so much bloody stuff, then three days later Keith would’ve taken it all.



“There’d be Valium 10s, sleeping pills, wake-up pills and speeding pills, and he would just down them all the time. And there’d be champagne in the mornings, with brandy. I used to watch him in disbelief.”



Keith - who tragically met his demise aged 32, in 1978, after suffering an accidental overdose of the prescription drug Heminevrin, prescribed to combat alcoholism - is believed to have gotten into a physical altercation with his partner, which ended with him launching the pussy at her face.



He remembered: “Once I was making a cup of tea in the morning and his lovely Swedish girlfriend [Annette Walter-Lax] came down – I’d heard them fighting upstairs – and she had scratches down each side of her face, with blood. I said: 'Annette, what happened?' And she went: 'Oh, nothing. Keith just threw the cat at me.'"



Sharing the extreme lengths Keith would go to in a bid to amuse himself, Bill added: “He’d do the maddest things. If he’d be meeting me […] he’d arrive in a full hunting uniform. He’d have been out and hired fox-hunting gear: hat, coat, riding crop, jodhpurs.



“One time he bought a cemetery in the West Country as a birthday present for [Who bassist] John Entwistle.”