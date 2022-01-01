Jennifer Hudson keen for Smash revival

Jennifer Hudson would like to see a revival of the TV series Smash.

The superstar played Broadway actress Veronica Moore for three episodes of the second season of the NBC musical drama series, which also starred Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, and Anjelica Huston.

Much to the disappointment of fans, Smash was cancelled in 2013, but in an interview for Glamour magazine, Hudson revealed that she hopes it gets a reboot one day.

"I love that show," she smiled. "They should bring it back."

Amidst her singing and acting gigs, the Dreamgirls actress is also hosting her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

And while the idea of having such a huge audience can be daunting, Hudson is more than ready for the challenge.

"That's my favourite part about it," the 41-year-old shared. "I've been known for playing characters and singing songs, but I have my own story. So now it's my turn to simply be me, you know?"