Florence Pugh plans to release an album

Florence Pugh is planning to release a solo album.



The 'Don't Worry Darling' star always thought she'd end up a singer-songwriter, not an actress, and used to upload her singing videos under the name Flossie Rose YouTube before becoming a huge Hollywood star.



Speaking on an episode of 'This Cultural Life', she said: “I would have put money on being a singer-songwriter way before being an actor.



“To me being an actor was so far away. I knew that I could do it, but I didn’t know how to get there.



“Whereas me with my guitar being recorded and going on YouTube, and performing on stage and doing gigs was way more accessible.



“So that was always the thing that I thought I was going to do and then I did this leaflet audition and it just completely went 180 (degrees).”



The 26-year-old star has penned songs for her upcoming film, which is slated for release next March, and she hopes to turn them into her first album as well.



However, the 'Black Widow' star admits she needs to build her confidence before performing again.



She added: “I intend to continue that relationship with the producers and I intend to release music.



“It’s something that I have been so conscious of ever since my acting career kind of went like this (doing a hand motion that went up).



“I do miss it and I do miss performing. I’ve lost confidence in it because I haven’t been doing it.



“And I know that if I don’t do it, the lack of confidence is only going to get worse and I just need to just give it a go.”



Last year, Florence provided backup vocals on her brother Toby Sebastian's song 'Midnight'.