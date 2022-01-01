The Big Pink set their sights on Glastonbury

The Big Pink have set their sights on playing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.



The 'Dominos' hitmakers returned with their first album in a decade, 'The Love That's Ours', in September, and frontman Robbie Furze has revealed he would jump at the chance to return to the world-famous music festival to play the John Peel Stage next year, before graduating to the main stage the following year.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "I mean, the last time we played Glastonbury on the second record we played the Park Stage at about seven oclock and it was the perfect time to play. But I'd be up for returning to The John Peel. That's where we first played in 2009, I think, we could do like, even as sort of like a late-afternoon early-evening. I'd love to do that. Obviously, the next year would be main stage.



Asked if they are in talks with the festival's organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, Robbie replied: "I have no idea. With my expectations, I try and keep myself at an arm's length so I don't get too disappointed. But it's one of those things. It's about baby steps and stepping stones these days."



The 44-year-old indie rocker admits there's too much focus on streaming numbers and radio play these days.



Asked about how the music industry has changed upon the group's return, he said: "The risk is always being evaluated by your streaming numbers on Spotify. And then you know, there's being picked up by radio.



It would be really daunting being a brand new band these days."



'The Love That's Ours' is out now on all major streaming platforms.