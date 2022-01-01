NEWS Wonderwall by Oasis tops Most Streamed poll of 70s 80s and 90s Newsdesk Share with :





The Battle of Britpop – Blur vs Oasis - took the music world by storm in the 1990s but now, thanks to Greatest Hits Radio, we can finally reveal who won the war - and it’s Manchester’s finest, Oasis. Their 1995 hit Wonderwall has taken the top spot in the station’s countdown of The UK’s Official Top 300 Most Streamed Songs from the 70s 80s and 90s, compiled by the Official Charts Company. Not only did their iconic song reach Number 1 but this was just one of eight songs in the chart for them. In contrast Blur could only manage two chart entries - with Song 2 at Number 100 and Parklife at Number 200.



The countdown, which aired every day over the last week showcased the 300 songs that have truly stood the test of time since their release in the 70s, 80s and 90s as they were streamed by new generations of music lovers. Wonderwall – a song that was held off the top spot in 1995 by Robson & Jerome with I Believe – was at Number 1 with 280,870,000 streams. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody (248,210,000 streams) was at Number 2 and Toto’s Africa at Number 3 with 218,290,000 streams.



Noel Gallagher modestly received the news: “Am I surprised to see Wonderwall at the top of this chart? No. The first two Oasis albums and all the big hits from them are generally up at the top of these charts of the greatest songs of all time. That said, every time I play Wonderwall it brings the house down and I can’t explain it - it’s a magic thing, a magical, magical thing. Although I’d rather have Don’t Look Back In Anger there frankly, better lead vocal...”



Toto co-founder David Paich, who co-wrote “Africa” with Jeff Porcaro shares: “I’m just blown away that ‘Africa’ is in the Top Three of the streaming charts - I’m very honoured. I know our fans have an insatiable desire to hear the song over and over again and I still listen to it whenever it’s on the radio even though I’ve heard it hundreds of times! I’d put its streaming success down to parents who grew up with it in the 80s passing it on to their kids and the fact that platforms like social media, TV and films have allowed a lot of classics to be discovered just as much as new artists. Weezer did a cover of it just four years ago so young kids are rediscovering it all the time.



Rock legends Queen may not have made it to Number 1 but they were the band with most songs in the Top 300 – 13 in total, followed by Fleetwood Mac who had eight songs in the chart. Michael Jackson is the solo artist with most entries (7) – followed by our very own Elton John who has four as a solo artist and two as part of a duo - with his highest placed song Tiny Dancer, incidentally never originally released as a single, charting at Number 26.



The impact of films, TV and social media popularity on streaming numbers is clear with Running Up That Hill charting at Number 42 – making Kate Bush the UK’s highest placed female solo artist in these charts thanks to Stranger Things. While Iris from The Goo Goo Dolls which was covered by The X Factor’s Frankie Cocozza in 2011 and has gone on to carve itself out as a genuine classic ever since, makes it to Number 13.



Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton commented “This chart has provided a fascinating insight into which Greatest Hits not only stand the test of time but continue to connect with new audiences through streaming. The number of songs made famous again by featuring in film, television and social media campaigns has made this chart incredibly reflective of the times and thrown up some amazing surprises. These legendary songs and the legends that made them - live on at Greatest Hits Radio and in the hearts of our listeners as they are re-invented, re-released and re-loved all over again.”



The Top 300 Countdown is available to listen to again online at greatesthitsradio.co.uk. Spoiler alert - the full Top 20 of the countdown looked like this …



The Official Top 300 Songs from The 70s, 80s, 90s



1. Wonderwall – Oasis (1995)

2. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen (1975)

3. Africa – Toto (1982)

4. Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen (1978)

5. Dreams – Fleetwood Mac (1977)

6. Don’t Look Back in Anger – Oasis (1995)

7. Everywhere – Fleetwood Mac (1987)

8. Don’t Stop Believin’ - Journey (1981)

9. I Wanna Dance with Somebody – Whitney Houston (1987)

10. Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader (1999)

11. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac (1977)

12. Mr Blue Sky – ELO (1977)

13. Iris – Goo Goo Dolls (1998)

14. Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana (1991)

15. Summer of ‘69 - Bryan Adams (1984)

16. Take On Me – A-ha (1984)

17. Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N Roses (1987)

18. September – Earth, Wind & Fire (1978)

19. Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac (1976)

20. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson (1982)





