Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87

Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87.

The rock’n’roll singer passed away on Friday at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, according to his publicist Zach Farnum.

"He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock'n'roll," Farnum added.

The announcement comes just two days after the notorious singer's death was falsely reported.

Lewis was best known in the 1950s for hits such as Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Great Balls of Fire, Breathless and High School Confidential.

However, his career was derailed in 1958 when it emerged that the rocker, then 22, had married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown while still married to his previous wife.

His private life was mired by scandal over the years due to his addiction to prescription drugs, legal disputes, allegations of abuse and run-ins with the authorities. He was infamously arrested in 1976 for crashing his car into the gates of Elvis Presley's Graceland home with a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Despite the scandals, Lewis eventually experienced a resurgence in his popularity when he transitioned to country music in the late '60s.

The singer released more than 40 studio albums and won four Grammy Awards throughout his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He was married seven times and had six children. He is survived by his wife Judith and four of his children.