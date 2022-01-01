Pulp announce 2023 reunion shows

Pulp's reunion will kick off in 2023, with headline slots at Latitude and TRNSMT festivals and more.

Jarvis Cocker and co have confirmed a number of dates after cryptically teasing their first concerts in a decade.

Pulp will headline Latitude in Suffolk on July 21, and Glasgow's TRNSMT on July 7.

The dates include two homecoming gigs in Sheffield on July 14 and 15, plus a massive outdoor gig at London's Finsbury Park on July 1.

The ‘Do You Remember the First Time’ rockers reunited in 2011, with Jarvis joined by Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber.

They played a surprise set at Glastonbury followed by a headline slot at Reading and Leeds.

Their last performances were in 2012, including a hometown show in Sheffield and a pair of shows on the SS Coachella Cruise.

In 2020, Jarvis said: “We got back together in 2011 and 2012 and we did quite a lot of shows and for me, that really brought that chapter to a satisfying end.”

“We rehearsed for quite a long time and I think we’ve managed to play the songs convincingly and authentically, and by that I just mean that we managed to locate what the songs were about. They still rang true.

“I thought it was pretty much a perfect tour, really; and that was a good end to that. But then I just had to try and think about what I would do after that.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on November 4.

The tour dates are as follows:

MAY 2023

26 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

28 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

JUNE 2023

9 – St Anne’s Park, Dublin

JULY 2023

1 – Finsbury Park, London

7 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

9 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

11 – International Arena, Cardiff

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

21 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk