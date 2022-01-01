BTS' Jin drops The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay

BTS star Jin has released his Coldplay-assisted solo single, 'The Astronaut'.



After the K-Pop boy band collaborated with Chris Martin and co on the mega-hit 'My Universe' on the band's 2021 LP 'Music of the Spheres', the 29-year-old star teamed up with the 'Yellow' hitmakers to pen his latest solo tune.



As well as adding to the lyrics, Coldplay play on the track and Chris plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video.



A press release states that the track "tells a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth. Jin's detailed expressions and acting absorb the viewers' attention."



The video plot is as follows: Jin, the astronaut, lives on Earth after an emergency landing. One day, he sees a mysterious beam calling for home and he is determined to return to his home planet. Coldplay's Chris Martin appears as a news presenter delivering the breaking news. On his way to the spaceship where we first landed, Jin recalls his memories on Earth as flashbacks. The video sees a heartwarming ending as Jin decides to stay on Earth to stay with his loved ones, eventually finding his 'true' home."



Jin will join Coldplay on stage to give the live debut of 'The Astronaut' on the Argentina stop on their 'The Music of the Spheres World Tour' on October 28.



Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted he doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.



The 45-year-old musician said: "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.



"The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world.



"It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you."



Speaking previously about working with BTS, Chris said: "I think it’s very special to me that the most popular artist in the world speaks Korean and is like a group of brothers not from the West. And it just feels very hopeful to me in terms of thinking of the world as one family.



"Then of course, when you see who they are as people and their songs. It’s really a message of togetherness and finding, being yourself. All the stuff I agree with.



"The song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders, and rules, and genders, and race, and every sexuality.



"If you look at people right now who are divided by a border or can’t be together, that’s what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people loving each other.”